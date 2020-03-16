Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

HD traded down $40.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.96. 12,492,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,476. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

