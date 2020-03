Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

HD traded down $40.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.96. 12,492,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,476. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

