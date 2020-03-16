Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $95.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,689.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. The company has a market capitalization of $840.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

