Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $56.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.28. 1,569,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,356. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $354.01 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

