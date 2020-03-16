Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 8.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.30% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $254,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

