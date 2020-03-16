Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 17,225 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AFLAC by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

AFLAC stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,412. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

