Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 24,337 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $10.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. 13,680,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.52.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

