Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $26.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.35. 1,770,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,754. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

