Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 5,277 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 384,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,002,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,524,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $13.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.12. 2,407,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

