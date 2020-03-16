Rimbit 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Rimbit has traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $19,946.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.