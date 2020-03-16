Rivetz Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $81,075.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.02206148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106924 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

