Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.24.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

ROKU stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. Roku has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,016 shares of company stock valued at $31,364,482. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Roku by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

