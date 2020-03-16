Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $$1.16 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roots from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

