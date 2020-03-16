Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €4.00 Price Target

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 60.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.75 ($28.78).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €10.12 ($11.77) on Monday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.10.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

