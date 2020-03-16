Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.28% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.67 ($57.75).

EPA RNO opened at €13.47 ($15.67) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.03. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

