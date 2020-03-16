Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,578.08 ($33.91).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,048.20 ($13.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

