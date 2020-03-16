Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.83.

Shares of TVE stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $169.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

