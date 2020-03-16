Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €165.00 ($191.86) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €188.00 ($218.60).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €99.95 ($116.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company’s fifty day moving average is €160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

