Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) to “Outperform”

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYDDF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729. Sydney Airport has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

