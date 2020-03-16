RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.