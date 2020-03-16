Rupaya (RUPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $238.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $40,927.51 and $238.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,443.65 or 2.24418086 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,651,524 coins and its circulating supply is 44,937,586 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

