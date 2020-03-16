Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Tops $153,896.54

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $153,896.54 and approximately $372.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.02248866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.03430044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00651934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00659318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00089289 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00481191 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 18,805,108 coins and its circulating supply is 18,687,795 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

