Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,836,931 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.02% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $259,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

