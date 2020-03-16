SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $290,740.23

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $290,740.23 and $6.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00155739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00859982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00182686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00108106 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

