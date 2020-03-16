Sai (DAI) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.04095091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013210 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.