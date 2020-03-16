Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

