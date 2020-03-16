SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.69 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. SALT has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $30,313.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Liqui and Kyber Network. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui, ABCC, AirSwap, OKEx, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Huobi, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.