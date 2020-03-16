SaluS Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. SaluS has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $4,655.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00080721 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00033691 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00120127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,865.63 or 1.05984694 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000877 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

