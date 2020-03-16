Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €14.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.82 ($20.72).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €8.17 ($9.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $483.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.86. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a 1-year high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.