Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256,965 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 8.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Visa worth $2,819,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $25.72 on Monday, reaching $150.11. 23,676,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

