Sands Capital Management LLC Has $251.70 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109,010 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $135.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,084.33. 4,247,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,422.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,324.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

