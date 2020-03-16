Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,694 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52,694 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $47.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.04. 10,293,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

