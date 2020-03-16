Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 151,968 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151,968 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Facebook worth $1,135,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after purchasing an additional 492,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $24.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,998,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

