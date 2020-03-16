Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 274,615 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,615 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Charles Schwab worth $309,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,701,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,372,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

