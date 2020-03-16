Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 561.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

