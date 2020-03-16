Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $15.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,709,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,403,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

