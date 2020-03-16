Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,111,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $14.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.08. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

