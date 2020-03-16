Scala (XLA) Market Cap Hits $143,809.66

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $143,809.66 and $298.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

