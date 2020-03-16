ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $16,485,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.