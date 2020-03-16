Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Cut by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,284,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,228 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 11.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 3.90% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $356,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,946. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

