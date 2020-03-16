Scot B. Jarvis Buys 7,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,875.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. 2,565,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

