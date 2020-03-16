Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 57,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBCF stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. 202,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,355. The company has a market cap of $947.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

