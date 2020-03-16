SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

NYSE SMHI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,580. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 41.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

In other SEACOR Marine news, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Also, Director Robert Christopher Regan purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,500 shares of company stock worth $524,655. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

