Selecta Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

