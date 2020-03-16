SelfSell (SSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,047.47

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $18,047.47 and $1,883.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 81.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.