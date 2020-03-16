Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at UBS Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $176.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Cfra lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

Shares of SRE traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.58. 704,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,167. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

