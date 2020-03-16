Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0006

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $127,688.20 and approximately $34.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

