Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $16.52.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

