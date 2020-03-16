Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $93.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $406.07. 1,578,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.96. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $405.44 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

