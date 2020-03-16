SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,560.14

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $47,560.14 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.02285564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.03314995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00668776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00656988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00090774 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00474586 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.