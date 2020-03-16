Shift (SHIFT) Price Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Shift has a total market cap of $225,157.06 and $400.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. During the last week, Shift has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,800,196 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

